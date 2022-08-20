Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $81,372.18 and approximately $1,131.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,124.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,628.48 or 0.07708932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00160220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00260499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00685019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.22 or 0.00550181 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001040 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,311,265 coins and its circulating supply is 14,266,721 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network.

Arqma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

