Arbidex 1-Day Volume Tops $363.00 (ABX)

Arbidex (ABX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $11,964.88 and $363.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arbidex has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arbidex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,122.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003690 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00126212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032501 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00099805 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com.

Buying and Selling Arbidex

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arbidex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbidex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.