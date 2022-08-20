Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 31st

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AIF opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,026.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $31,427.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,287.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,882 shares of company stock worth $97,081 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.