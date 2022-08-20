Anime Token Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Anime Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Anime Token has a total market capitalization of $47,693.78 and $11,384.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anime Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005583 BTC.
- PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000732 BTC.
- Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00183806 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000065 BTC.
About Anime Token
Anime Token (ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.
