Analyzing TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) & Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) and TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and TransAtlantic Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group 0.42% 1.70% 1.00% TransAtlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group $149.97 million 1.44 $300,000.00 $0.05 324.06 TransAtlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and TransAtlantic Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bowman Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than TransAtlantic Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bowman Consulting Group and TransAtlantic Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 TransAtlantic Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bowman Consulting Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.58%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than TransAtlantic Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAtlantic Capital has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats TransAtlantic Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About TransAtlantic Capital

Transatlantic Capital Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc. and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc. in May 2014. Transatlantic Capital Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Vallejo, California.

