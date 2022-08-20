Analysts Set Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Target Price at GBX 427

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 427 ($5.16).

VSVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 368 ($4.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 326.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 350.90. The firm has a market cap of £998.07 million and a PE ratio of 707.69. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 282.37 ($3.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 577 ($6.97).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.77%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

