Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amtech Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 164,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,897. The company has a market cap of $166.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.