Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amtech Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 164,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,897. The company has a market cap of $166.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.78.
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
