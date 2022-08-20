Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

AP opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter valued at $4,236,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Featured Stories

