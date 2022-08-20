Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Trading Down 2%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 25,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 255,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Amesite Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amesite stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) by 295.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Amesite worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

