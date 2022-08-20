Alpha Quark Token Price Reaches $1.30 (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00006162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $34.73 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,155.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003698 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00126281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00100906 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

