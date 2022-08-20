Alchemix (ALCX) Market Cap Tops $39.98 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for about $26.45 or 0.00125210 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $39.98 million and $3.87 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,124.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003761 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00126897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00077025 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,701,253 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,669 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. "

