AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

AGFS stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

