Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$52.00 at National Bankshares

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.92.

Shares of AFN opened at C$40.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.92. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$26.39 and a one year high of C$44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$768.03 million and a P/E ratio of 72.61.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

