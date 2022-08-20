Afentra (LON:AET) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.20

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.20 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.90 ($0.36), with a volume of 7370615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.34).

Afentra Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.19. The stock has a market cap of £64.48 million and a PE ratio of -15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 50.55 and a quick ratio of 50.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Wilson purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($90,623.49).

Afentra Company Profile

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

