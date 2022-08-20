Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 293,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,230,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 147,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

