AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ACRX opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 123,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

