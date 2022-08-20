8PAY (8PAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $100,018.00

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $518,038.40 and $100,018.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00780726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.