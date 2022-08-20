8PAY (8PAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $100,018.00

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $518,038.40 and $100,018.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00780726 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
8PAY Profile
8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.
