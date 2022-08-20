3M (NYSE:MMM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus cut 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.46.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $145.20 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.87. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

