2,815 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 334,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 60.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 64,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 516.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 37,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,542,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,488. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $176.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

