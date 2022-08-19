Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 2,404 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $214,920.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $213,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $357.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

