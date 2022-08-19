Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Stock Price Down 4%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.66 and last traded at $51.70. 1,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

Zhongsheng Group Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91.

Zhongsheng Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

