ZENZO (ZNZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $126.00

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $146,523.51 and approximately $126.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00103459 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032908 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00243206 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031993 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.