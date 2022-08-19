Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Shares Up 2.9%

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 5,596,114 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 1,493,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Zenith Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £16.39 million and a P/E ratio of 43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.12.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate, as well as engages in oil and gas drilling activities. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

