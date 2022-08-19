Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €48.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Zalando Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €27.09 ($27.64) on Thursday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a one year high of €49.86 ($50.88). The company has a 50 day moving average of €27.51 and a 200-day moving average of €39.97.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

