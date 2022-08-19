Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $117.95 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

