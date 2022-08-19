Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Xunlei Price Performance

XNET stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 105,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,881. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $78.77 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Read More

