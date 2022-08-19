Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.80 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.71.

Xebec Adsorption Stock Down 5.6 %

OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

