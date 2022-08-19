WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

WW International Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of WW stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,908. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $447.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.44 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of WW International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in WW International by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in WW International by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 42,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

