Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $58.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $54.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.02. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.75. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

