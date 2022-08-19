Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $99.71

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.71 and traded as high as $107.37. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $106.90, with a volume of 11,500 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTKWY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($106.12) to €109.00 ($111.22) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

