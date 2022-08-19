WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 9,980 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,096 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.74.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.44. 44,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,782. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

