WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) PT Lowered to $23.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WideOpenWest Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $19.22 on Monday. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 93.48%. The firm had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WideOpenWest

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,376,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,521,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 15,050 shares of company stock worth $301,000 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

