WHALE Hits Market Cap of $13.26 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $13.26 million and $554,184.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00007166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00794495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,722,083 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WHALE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.