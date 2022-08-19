WeWork (NYSE:WE) Stock Price Down 9.7%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) was down 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 89,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,184,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WE shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WeWork news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,239.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,239.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 50,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,784 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,204.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WE. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at $2,754,567,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,205,000 after buying an additional 16,377,610 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $697,270,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of WeWork by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,566,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of WeWork by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.