Wesleyan Assurance Society Acquires Shares of 1,800 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,989,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.85 and a 200 day moving average of $269.15. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

