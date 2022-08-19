WESCAP Management Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VB opened at $202.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

