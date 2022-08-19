Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.03

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $11.04. Weichai Power shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 75,631 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weichai Power from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

