Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several research firms recently commented on WB. OTR Global lowered Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA dropped their target price on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC dropped their target price on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Stock Performance

NASDAQ WB opened at $18.08 on Friday. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 164.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 171.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.