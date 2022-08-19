Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 32,432 Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,432 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

RCLFU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

