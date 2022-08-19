Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,769,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALSA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

