Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JGGCU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,961,000.

Shares of JGGCU stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14.

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

