Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $610,000 Holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of EPHYU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

