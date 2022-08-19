Waves Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Waves has a total market cap of $547.98 million and $267.57 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $5.02 or 0.00023479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016002 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000493 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002810 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000703 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Waves
WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,103,104 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com.
Waves Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.
