Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 1,610 ($19.45) to GBX 1,180 ($14.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:WOSG opened at GBX 897 ($10.84) on Tuesday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 722.80 ($8.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,600 ($19.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,187.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 820.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 996.39.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

