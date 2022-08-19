Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Downgraded by Barrington Research to “Market Perform”

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.73.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 220.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,147.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.