Warburg Research Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Basf Price Performance

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €43.44 ($44.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.98. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a fifty-two week high of €69.15 ($70.56).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

