Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Walmart (NYSE:WMTGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.93.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.67. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $175,476,000 after acquiring an additional 77,267 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $4,078,000. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

