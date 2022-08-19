W Edward Walter Buys 20,215 Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Stock

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) Director W Edward Walter bought 20,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $374,786.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,715 shares in the company, valued at $606,536.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CMTG opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 76.73 and a current ratio of 76.73. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 125.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,975,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $122,892,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $13,091,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also

