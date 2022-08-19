Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
VOR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an initiates rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.88.
Vor Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $5.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.76. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $18.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
