Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Vontier Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.33. 767,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Vontier has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 89,500.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vontier by 24.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

